Pranab Mukherjee critical, continues to remain on ventilator support after surgery
Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted to Delhi's Army Hospital on Monday, is in critical condition and continues to remain critical on ventilatory support post-surgery for a brain clot, according to Army RR Hospital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:39 IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted to Delhi's Army Hospital on Monday, is in critical condition and continues to remain critical on ventilatory support post-surgery for a brain clot, according to Army RR Hospital. He underwent emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot.
The former President has also tested COVID-19 positive. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted on Monday afternoon. (ANI)
