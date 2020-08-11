Left Menu
Development News Edition

SSR case: SC asks Maharashtra, Bihar, other respondents to submit precedent judgments on Rhea's plea

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, respondents in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to file a written note of all precedent judgments compiled before the court by August 13.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:33 IST
SSR case: SC asks Maharashtra, Bihar, other respondents to submit precedent judgments on Rhea's plea
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, respondents in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to file a written note of all precedent judgments compiled before the court by August 13. A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy, while hearing Rhea's plea seeking to transfer the probe in the case registered against her in the matter from Patna to Mumbai, asked all parties to file a written note of all such precedent judgments by Thursday.

Former additional solicitor general Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, submitted that Bihar Chief Minister had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities. "Maybe in Maharashtra, there may be political pressure but not in Bihar. What are we hiding in this case? The Maharashtra police has not cooperated the Bihar police in the case," Maninder Singh told the apex court.

Senior lawyer Shyam Divan, appearing for Rhea Chakraborty, raised questions over the manner in which Bihar Police registered an FIR in the case and argued that the matter has no connection with the FIR registered in Patna. "There are serious apprehension of bias in the case, the ends of justice will be met if the prayers will be allowed. I need an impartial and independent probe in the matter," Divan said.

Appearing for Maharashtra government, senior advocate Dr Abhisek Manu Singhvi submitted that the state has filed the detailed probe status report in a sealed cover. "Can I transfer something that I don't own. Bihar government is extremely generous in transferring something that he has no jurisdiction in dealing with. Everything is in Mumbai. Father lives in Bihar and sister lives in Chandigarh," Singhvi said questioning the Bihar government for recommending a CBI probe in the matter.

"The only exception to state consent is If and When the Supreme Court of India comes to the conclusion that there are 'extraordinary circumstances', then-Supreme Court can transfer the investigation in the case," he submitted. He said that it seems that there is so much of sensalization of this case and that every anchor and expert has become a judge, and the victim is the judiciary.

"The Bihar police has no jurisdiction to probe the case. I think, it is an issue on how federalism will work in our country," Singhvi submitted before the apex court. Former Additional Solicitor General and senior Supreme Court lawyer Vikas Singh appeared for KK Singh, the father of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier, the top court had directed the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Mumbai Police and the father of Sushant Singh Rajput to file their replies on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the matter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

France extends ban on mass gatherings ban to Oct. 30 - PM

France is extending a ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to Oct. 30 as coronavirus infections rise sharply, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday. Castex told a news conference that the coronavirus situation in France h...

HC seeks Maha govt's reply to parole plea of ex-prof Saibaba

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought Maharashtra governments response to a petition filed by former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, seeking emergency parole to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother. The court,...

Judges skeptical toward Trump ex-aide Flynn's bid to immediately end case

U.S. appeals court judges on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward a bid by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn to compel a federal judge to immediately drop the criminal case against him as the Justice Depar...

No large gatherings during I-DAY celebrations in Haryana

The Haryana government on Tuesday decided not to allow large gatherings and advised against the participation of children below 10 years in the Independence day functions across the state, according to an official. The decision has come in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020