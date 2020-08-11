Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Maha govt's reply to parole plea of ex-prof Saibaba

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought Maharashtra government's response to a petition filed by former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, seeking emergency parole to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:00 IST
HC seeks Maha govt's reply to parole plea of ex-prof Saibaba
Bombay High Court. [File image] Image Credit: ANI

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought Maharashtra government's response to a petition filed by former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, seeking emergency parole to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother. The court, later in the day, also sought response to a bail application of former journalist Prashant Rahi, convicted in the same case as Saibaba.

Saibaba, who is serving life sentence in the Nagpur Central Prison for links with Maoists, lost his 74-year-old mother on August 1 even as his lawyers were seeking to arrange a video conference between the two. Last week, the prison authorities rejected Saibaba's application for parole to attend the last rites in Hyderabad.

His lawyer, senior advocate Mihir Desai, then filed an application before the high court for emergency parole so that he could attend post-funeral rituals. Special public prosecutor P K Sathianathan sought time from the court to respond to the plea.

A division bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and A B Borkar directed the government to file its reply by August 18. Saibaba had sought parole earlier when his mother, who had cancer, was unwell, but the prison authorities rejected the plea.

The former professor, 51, who is wheelchair-bound with over 90 per cent physical disabilities, had also filed a bail plea on the same grounds but the high court rejected it on July 28. In March 2017, a sessions court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district convicted Saibaba, Rahi and three others for having Maoist links and for activities amounting to "waging war against the country" under the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Rahi, who is serving life imprisonment in Amravati Jail, has moved the court through his lawyer Pradeep Madnian, seeking bail and suspension of sentence. The court asked the government to reply within two weeks.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks advance toward record high on stimulus; gold crashes

A gauge of global equity markets inched toward an all-time peak on Tuesday, with the SP 500 nearing a record high, lifted by hopes for fresh U.S. stimulus and signs of a growing American economy that spurred yields to climb and thrashed gol...

HC asks HP govt not to shift COVID patients from Sirmaur, Solan to DDU

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the state government not to shift COVID-19 patients from Sirmaur and Solan to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here unless health facilities in these districts run out of required infrastr...

NSCN-IM trains guns on Nagaland Governor Ravi, seeks his removal as peace talks interlocutor

The NSCN-IM on Tuesday came down heavily on Nagaland Governor and interlocutor for peace talks R N Ravi and alleged that he is involved in mischief and has become a liability. In a statement, the Naga militant group also said that the centr...

Gautam Buddh Nagar: 89 new COVID-19 cases reported, total count 6,101

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of coronavirus cases in the district to 6,101, official data showed. The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020