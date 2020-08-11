Left Menu
Maha: HC asks govt to consider demand to reopen Jain temples

The petitions sought a direction to the state government to allow the members of the community to visit Jain temples to perform prayers, more particularly during the period of Paryushan from August 15 to 23. The government has introduced relaxation in the lockdown restrictions but has not allowed opening of religious places, which is "arbitrary, illegal and unreasonable", they said.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to consider representations by the Jain community seeking permission to enter Jain temples during the eight-day Paryushan festival. Temples and other religious places are closed at present in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Madhav Jamdar was hearing two petitions, filed by Ankit Vora and Shree Trustee Atma Kamal Labdhisurishwarji Jain Gyanmandir Trust. The petitions sought a direction to the state government to allow the members of the community to visit Jain temples to perform prayers, more particularly during the period of Paryushan from August 15 to 23.

The government has introduced relaxation in the lockdown restrictions but has not allowed opening of religious places, which is "arbitrary, illegal and unreasonable", they said. The petitioners told the court that they had submitted representations to the state government, but no decision was taken.

The court directed the petitioners to submit the representations to the Secretary, Disaster Management Department of the Maharashtra government. "The Secretary...shall consider the representation of the petitioners/members of the Jain Community and after considering the same, more particularly, the submission of the Petitioners that if the malls and market places, barber shops, spas, saloons, beauty parlours, liquor shops etc. can be operated with certain restrictions, why the Jain devotees should not be allowed to visit the places of worship....to perform rituals with similar restrictions," the court said.

The judges asked the government to inform about its decision on August 13.

