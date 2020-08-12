COVID-19: Congress asks Telangana govt to take over 50 pc of private hospitals
Congress has demanded that 50 per cent of private hospitals in Telangana should be taken over by the State government in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-08-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 09:50 IST
Congress has demanded that 50 per cent of private hospitals in Telangana should be taken over by the State government in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress Legislature Party leader criticised Cheif Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao government for not reviewing COVID-19 in the state.
"Chief Minister KCR is not reviewing COVID-19 situation because he is afraid that lack of funds, shortage of doctors and safety kits in the medical department may come into the light," he alleged. "50 per cent of private hospitals should be taken over by the government. Fix an appropriate and feasible rate in the private hospitals and appoint 17 officers (IAS) for monitoring all 17 parliamentary constituencies in the state," he said.
Vikramarka said that quarantine centres should be set up in villages and zonal centres. "In Hyderabad, the State government has to identify and take control of private hotels and other suitable places and change them to quarantine centres.
The Congress leader has demanded the government to allocate sufficient funds to the Medical department. "Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender says stringent action will be taken against private hospitals for looting common man, I am asking why the Government is not taking action against private hospitals which are exploiting. People are complaining about the lack of kits in the testing centre," he said.
Targeting Rao and his ministers, he said that Telangana is said to be the richest state but funds allocation to the medical department is very poor. "I was surprised to see the state with a budget of Rs 82 lakh crores but the government is not concerned about medical staff and people's lives," he said. (ANI)
