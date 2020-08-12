Left Menu
Rs 3 lakhs stolen from Kankipadu dry fish seller, investigation underway

Rs 3 lakhs were stolen from the house of a woman who sells dry fish at Rythu Bazar in Kankipadu town of Krishna district, informed the Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-08-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 13:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Rs 3 lakhs were stolen from the house of a woman who sells dry fish at Rythu Bazar in Kankipadu town of Krishna district, informed the Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday. According to Y Durgarao, the Sub Inspector (SI) at Kankipadu police station, Mangapatla Lakshmi (55) registered a complaint on Tuesday evening about the theft.

"Mangapatla Lakshmi (55) lives in Kankipadu town, by selling dry fish at local Rythu Bazar. She and her husband live in the same house but separately. Her husband sells bananas at Rythu Bazar. They have two daughters, both are married but their husbands are not looking after them, the elder daughter is staying in the next house, and the younger daughter stays with parents. On Tuesday Lakshmi went out to Rythu Bazar as a daily routine. When she returned to the house at the noon for lunch, she found the money had been stolen," said Durgarao. He added that Lakshmi filed the police complaint at around 6.00 pm on Tuesday evening after inquiring with her family about the money.

"The police went to her after 7.00 pm, checked the house, and observed the possibilities of theft. Dog squad and clues team also searched the house. The police registered a case under sections 454 and 380 of IPC and are investigating the matter," added the SI.

