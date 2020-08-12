Left Menu
EIA must before construction of commercial complex above Bhikaji Cama Place metro station:NGT

The Committee may take into account any other study on the subject and furnish a report within three months by e-mail,” the bench said. The NGT had earlier ordered status quo on construction of a commercial complex above Bhikaji Cama Place metro station after a plea alleged that it is a designated park as per the Delhi Master Plan, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 16:22 IST
The National Green Tribunal has said Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) and carrying capacity studies must be carried out before construction above the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station here by DMRC. The green panel took note of a report filed by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest which said inspection at the metro station at Bhikaji Cama Place was conducted along with the officers of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Delhi Development Authority.

According to the report, during the site visit, DMRC presented Traffic Impact Assessment study for the proposed commercial development on the metro station at BhikajiCama Place. As per study, there will be increment in the traffic load on the roads around the metro station and additional Project Development complex will generate insignificant traffic during peak hours.

“Adjacent to this project site, on the Northern side the low density residential settlement for the Government Employees at 'Netaji Nagar' is being developed as high density residential colony under scheme of Ministry of Urban Development, which will also add to the vehicular and human population in this area,” the report said. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said in view of the findings it is necessary that before the proposed constructions are carried out, Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) and carrying capacity studies must be conducted.

The concept of "carrying capacity" addresses the question as to how many people can be permitted into any area without the risk of degrading the environment there. The tribunal said that the study be conducted by a committee  comprising Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), IIT, Delhi and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).  “CPCB will be the nodal agency for the compliance. The Committee may take into account any other study on the subject and furnish a report within three months by e-mail,” the bench said.

The NGT had earlier ordered status quo on construction of a commercial complex above Bhikaji Cama Place metro station after a plea alleged that it is a designated park as per the Delhi Master Plan, 2021. The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by "residents of Delhi through senior citizen Shobha Aggarwal" against the alleged illegal construction of the commercial complex above the metro station by the DMRC.

The plea, filed through advocate Saliq Shafique, said the area, which is spread over approximately a hectare, is designated as a park as per the Delhi Master Plan, 2021, and located on Sudhir Tyagi Marg in Netaji Nagar here. According to the plea, the DMRC in 2012 proposed construction of an underground metro station at Bhikaji Cama Place for expansion of its Phase III of MRTS (Majhlis Park to Shiv Vihar) Project.

The metro station was proposed to be built underground. It was designed to be constructed under the district park and the first parcel of land was transferred on temporary basis for easing the construction of the metro station, it said..

