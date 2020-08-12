Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SC to hear another PIL on Thursday

Agrawal, who has been pursuing Bofors pay off scam case in the apex court, has filed the PIL seeking a direction to CBI to take up “the investigation in the death of Sushant Singh and the events which led to the untimely death” of the actor. He filed an additional affidavit in which he contended that "the entire country is shocked with the way the Mumbai Police is handling this case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:31 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SC to hear another PIL on Thursday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday a PIL seeking an "unified" CBI probe into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, contending that "the entire country is shocked with the way the Mumbai Police is handling this case". Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case and their counterparts in Bihar have also lodged an FIR.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian would hear on Thursday the PIL filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ajay Agrawal on the issue. The apex court on July 30 and August 7 had dismissed two similar public interest litigations (PILs) filed by Alka Priya and Mumbai-based law student Dwivendra Devtadeen Dubey respectively. "Deceased's father is pursuing the case. There is no reason that he will not pursue it properly. You are an stranger in this matter and you are unnecessarily coming in this. We will not permit this," the bench had told to the counsel of Dubey on August 7. Agrawal, who has been pursuing Bofors pay off scam case in the apex court, has filed the PIL seeking a direction to CBI to take up “the investigation in the death of Sushant Singh and the events which led to the untimely death” of the actor.

He filed an additional affidavit in which he contended that "the entire country is shocked with the way the Mumbai Police is handling this case. There are many loopholes in the initial stage of the investigation. Whether these are deliberate or not, this itself is a matter of probe." In his additional affidavit, the lawyer said, a responsible person like Narayan Rane who is a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra is alleging that it is a clear cut case of Murder.   "Media trial is going the whole day on all electronic news channels. This all should be put to rest by a unified CBI investigation of this case, which is a highly professional agency and well equipped to deal with such type of high profile and controversial case," it said. "That on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput, an upcoming Bollywood film star, was found dead in mysterious circumstances. Mumbai police immediately declared it a case of suicide. But nobody could swallow this theory of suicide of a bright carrier upcoming star who played a lead role in the film of 'M.S. Dhoni…,” the plea said.

The PIL also referred to the news that Rajput's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty “had withdrawn Rs 15 Crore from the account of  Sushant Singh Rajput out of total Rs. 17 Crores balance in his account.” The Bihar government has already recommended the CBI inquiry in the sensational case after actor's father made the request for it and the Centre has notified it as well.  The Maharashtra government has been opposing the transfer saying Bihar had no jurisdiction over the case. Another bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy has on Tuesday reserved its verdict on Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the FIR lodged against her by Rajput's father at Patna to Mumbai.

Rajput's father has accused Rhea of abetting suicide of his actor son in the FIR lodged at Patna..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad COVID hospital fire: one arrested

The administrator of the private hospital here where eight COVID-19 patients died in a fire last week was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of causing death by negligence, a police official said. Bharat Mahant 57, main administrator of Sh...

Leading experts across the globe to discuss India's development in a non-stop 24-hour event convened by The/Nudge Foundation

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Aug 12 ANINewsVoir On August 15, 2020, Indias 74th Independence Day, TheNudge Foundation in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and the Skoll Foundation is organising TheNudge Forum global edition from 000...

MLA alleges manhandling by cops; BJP workers protest outside police station in UP

Several BJP workers held a protest outside a local police station where a BJP MLA was allegedly manhandled by three policemen, including an SHO, on Wednesday morning. BJP MLA from Iglas, Rajkumar Sahyogi, alleged that he was manhandled at G...

Amidst Bengaluru tensions, video brings hope, goodwill

Bringing hope and goodwill, a video shows a group of minority community youth forming a human chain around a temple in the DJ Halli police station area to protect it from arsonists on Tuesday night as violence erupted in Bengaluru. The vide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020