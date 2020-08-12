With 1,876 new cases, Odisha's COVID-19 count reaches 50,672

With a spike of 1,876 new cases, Odisha's COVID-19 count reached 50,672, according to the state government on Wednesday. The count includes 36,479 recovered patients and 305 deaths being reported due to the disease.

The number of active cases in the state is currently at 15,509. Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 60,963 COVID-19 cases taking the national count over the 23 lakh-mark, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (MoHFW) further informed that India registered a record highest single-day recoveries at 56,110 in the last 24 hours, with the recovery rate for COVID-19 at 70.38 per cent. The total coronavirus cases stand at 23,29,639 of which there are 6,43,948 active cases and 16,39,600 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.