Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can't allow Jain temples to open amid pandemic: Maha to HC

"Wait till September, we are sure the state will consider your representation when it revises its guidelines," it said. Responding to the petitioners' arguments that the Jain community constituted just one per cent of the city's population and that a special consideration be made for its request as the Paryushan days were very auspicious, the bench said, "All days are auspicious.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:28 IST
Can't allow Jain temples to open amid pandemic: Maha to HC
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it could not permit Jain temples in the city to open for devotees to mark the festival of Paryushan in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state said that opening the temples from August 15 to 23 this year, as requested by the Jain community, would lead to an "imminent danger" of the spread of the virus.

The state's counsel Purnima Kantahria submitted a written reply before a bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Madhav Jamdar, saying that the state had decided against opening the temples as it could lead to further spread of coronavirus, which might result in loss of lives. The bench was hearing two petitions filed by members representing the Jain community from the city.

The petitioners had sought permission to enter their temples during the eight-day Paryushan festival. On Thursday, advocate Prakash Shah, counsel in one of the petitions, urged the court to ask the state to consider permitting just "10 to 20" people in the temples at a time.

"The temple trusts will ensure that more than 20 people do not enter," advocate Shah said. The court, however, said it did not wish to interfere with the state's decision right now.

"This won't be possible. If you noticed, yesterday, there were no Govindas on the streets," the bench said referring to the restrictions on the Janmashtami celebrations this year in view of the COVID 19 pandemic. The bench, however, said that the state would give a "guaranteed fair hearing" to the petitioners on the representation made by them.

The court also said that the state had submitted that it would consider the demand for the opening of places of worship once it revised its lockdown guidelines again based on the COVID-19 situation. "Wait till September, we are sure the state will consider your representation when it revises its guidelines," it said.

Responding to the petitioners' arguments that the Jain community constituted just one percent of the city's population and that special consideration be made for its request as the Paryushan days were very auspicious, the bench said, "All days are auspicious. Spirituality comes from within." "We care about all communities. We are bothered about your security," the bench said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Can't allow Jain temples to open amid pandemic: Maha to HC

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it could not permit Jain temples in the city to open for devotees to mark the festival of Paryushan in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state said that opening the tem...

Turkey's Erdogan says only solution in Mediterranean is dialogue

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the only solution to Turkeys dispute with Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean was through dialogue and negotiation, and Ankara was not chasing any adventures in the regi...

French golfer withdrawn from Celtic Classic as precaution

French golfer Alex Levy has been withdrawn from the Celtic Classic, which started on Thursday. Levy came into contact with a friend who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, the European Tour said in a statement.The contact occurre...

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators leave Netflix's live-action adaptation

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the creators of animated classic Avatar The Last Airbender, have exited Netflixs upcoming live-action series of the show. The duo were working as executive producers and showrunners on the series...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020