French government to help SMEs with $3.5 bln recovery plan -FinMin

French government to help SMEs with $3.5 bln recovery plan -FinMinReuters | Paris | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:18 IST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire confirmed on Thursday that the government will set aside 3 billion euros ($3.55 billion)in aid for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Le Maire also told French BFM TV that the government will further accelerate the economic recovery plan from Aug. 25.
