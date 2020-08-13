Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 railway officials issued notices to appear in 2017 Kalinga Utkal train accident case

A local court in Muzaffarnagar issued notices on Thursday against five railway officials to appear in connection with the Kalinga Utkal train accident of 2017 that left 23 people dead and over hundreds injured.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:36 IST
5 railway officials issued notices to appear in 2017 Kalinga Utkal train accident case

A local court in Muzaffarnagar issued notices on Thursday against five railway officials to appear in connection with the Kalinga Utkal train accident of 2017 that left 23 people dead and over hundreds injured. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukeem Ahmad issued the notices against five railway officials and directed them to appear in court on October 17.

According to prosecution, the deputy superintendent of police of the Government Railway Police had filed a charge sheet in court last month against the then Senior Section Engineer Inderjit Singh, the then Junior Engineer Pradeep Kumar, the then Station Master Prakash Chand, the then Section Controller P V Taneja and hammer man Jitendra under Indian Penal Code Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 147 (punishment for rioting), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way). It is learnt that Northern Railway has already taken departmental action against officials in which one of them was dismissed from service while two were compulsorily retired.

The Kalinga Utkal Express was on its way from Puri in Odisha to Haridwar (UP) when 14 coaches of the train derailed at Khatauli town in the district on August 19, 2017 killing 23 people..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Minister inaugurates HAL-IISc skill development centre in Karnataka

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the HAL-IISc Skill Development Centre SDC established at Indian Institute of Sciences Challakere campus in Chitradurga district, 225 km from here, through a video conference on Thursday...

Pak court suspends one-year jail sentence of 2 senior JuD leaders

A Pakistani court on Thursday suspended a one-year jail sentence of two senior leaders of the Jamaat-ud-Dawah and close aides of mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack Hafiz Saeed in a terror-financing case. The Anti-Terrorism Court ATC in La...

Gehlot calls CLP meeting; Pilot likely to attend

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at his residence on Thursday at 5 pm, a day before the state assembly session is scheduled to begin. Party sources said the meeting would be attend...

3 Spaniards dead, 1 missing in Swiss canyoning accident

Swiss authorities say three Spanish tourists on a canyoning tour have died and one is missing after a heavy storm. Police in the eastern canton state of St. Gallen said Thursday that the four men were reported missing the previous night.Res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020