Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 5 railway officials get court notices over train accident in 2017

They were charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 147 (rioting). It is learnt that Northern Railway has earlier taken action against these officials with Pradeep Kumar dismissed from service, P V Taneja and Prakash Chand compulsorily retired while a warning was issued to Inderjit Singh.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-08-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 16:45 IST
UP: 5 railway officials get court notices over train accident in 2017
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A local court in Muzaffarnagar issued notices on Thursday against five railway officials, some of them no longer in service, to appear in connection with the Kalinga Utkal train accident that left 23 people dead in 2017. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukeem Ahmad issued the notices against the officials and directed them to appear in court on October 17.

According to prosecution, the deputy superintendent of police of the Government Railway Police had filed a charge sheet last month against the then Senior Section Engineer Inderjit Singh, the then Junior Engineer Pradeep Kumar, the then Station Master Prakash Chand, the then Section Controller P V Taneja and hammer man Jitendra. They were charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 147 (rioting).

It is learnt that Northern Railway has earlier taken action against these officials with Pradeep Kumar dismissed from service, P V Taneja and Prakash Chand compulsorily retired while a warning was issued to Inderjit Singh. The Kalinga Utkal Express was on its way from Puri in Odisha to Haridwar (Uttarakhand) when 14 coaches of the train derailed at Khatauli town in the district on August 19, 2017 killing 23 people and injuring over 100.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

VECV to acquire bus business of Volvo Group India for over Rs 100 cr

Eicher Motors on Thursday said its arm VECV will acquire Volvo Groups bus business in India for Rs 100.5 crore. Definitive agreements have been signed for the integration of Volvo Bus India VBI business into VECV, Eicher Motors said in a st...

Silva, the City wizard who helped to redefine English soccer

Therell be no standing ovation in a full stadium for David Silva after his final appearance for Manchester City. He wont be grabbing a microphone Pablo Zalabeta-style and making a triumphant speech to Citys fans, either. Not that its his ...

Controversy brewing in Kerala over collection of CDRs of COVID-19 patients by police

A controversy is brewing in Kerala over the decision to allow police to access phone call detail records of COVID-19 patients for effective contact tracing with opposition Congress on Thursday slamming the Left government, saying it is an i...

Siddaramaiah recovers from COVID-19, to remain in home quarantine

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month has been discharged in accordance with the guidelines, the hospital authorities said.However, he has been advised to stay in home quarantin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020