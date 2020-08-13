Woman held for posing as cop, issuing COVID-19 norm violation challans in Delhi
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:27 IST
A woman has been arrested for allegedly impersonating as Assistant Sub-Inspector and issuing challans for violating COVID-19 norms, said Delhi police on Thursday.
The lady, identified as Tamanna Jahan, was arrested in Tilak Nagar area while issuing challans.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.
