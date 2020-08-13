Left Menu
Development News Edition

No legal sanctity to statements of witnesses collected by Maha cops in Sushant case, Centre tells SC

The Centre Thursday told the Supreme Court that statements of 56 witnesses collected by the Maharashtra Police in Sushant Singh Rajput death case “have no validity or legal sanctity” as it is yet to register an FIR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:59 IST
No legal sanctity to statements of witnesses collected by Maha cops in Sushant case, Centre tells SC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Centre Thursday told the Supreme Court that statements of 56 witnesses collected by the Maharashtra Police in Sushant Singh Rajput death case "have no validity or legal sanctity" as it is yet to register an FIR. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, in his written submissions sought apex court's nod for investigation into the case by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. "The Maharashtra Police in its affidavit has said that it has collected statements of 56 persons. In view of the admitted position that there is no FIR registered and the police officer is merely discharging functions under section 174, such statements have no validity or legal sanctity and are non-est," the Centre said.

It said the CBI has already registered an FIR while acceding to the request made by the Bihar government and the Enforcement Directorate, a central agency acting under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, is also investigating. "In conclusion, it is therefore prayed that (i) It is desirable that a predicate offence is also investigated by the CBI which is a central agency; and this Court may not make any observations which might affect the investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate which is not the subject matter of the present proceedings," the Centre said. The Centre filed its written submissions in the top court on the actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the FIR lodged by Bihar government to Mumbai.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case. The FIR in Patna has been registered against Chakraborty and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: 3 civic workers get trapped under debris at landfill, rescued

Three workers of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation were trapped under debris at the Bhalaswa landfill after a part of it slid down due to heavy rains, the civic body mayor said on Thursday. All three workers were rescued and rushed to a...

One killed in Ivory Coast protests against president's third term bid

At least one protester was killed in Ivory Coast on Thursday, a ruling party official and security sources said, as small groups burned makeshift road blocks in protests against President Alassane Ouattaras decision to stand for a third ter...

At least 17 killed in political unrest in southern Ethiopia

At least 17 people have been killed in southern Ethiopia during protests that followed the weekend arrests of local officials, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission confirmed Thursday. The dead include children. Security forces met the prot...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Bruins nip Hurricanes in second OTPatrice Bergeron scored 113 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first gam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020