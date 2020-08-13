Defence Minister launches Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) through an online webinar.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) through an online webinar. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Adityanath and other dignitaries were also present at the event.
"The NIIO puts in place dedicated structures for the end users to interact with academia and industry towards fostering innovation and indigenisation for self-reliance in defence in keeping with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," said a press statement from the Ministry of Defence. The NIIO is a three-tiered organisation. Naval Technology Acceleration Council (N-TAC) will bring together the twin aspects of innovation and indigenisation and provide apex level directives. A working group under the N-TAC will implement the projects. A Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDAC) has also been created for induction of emerging disruptive technology in an accelerated time frame, the press statement said.
It said that the Draft Defence Acquisition Policy 2020 (DAP 20) envisages Service Headquarters establishing an Innovation & Indigenisation Organisation within existing resources. Indian Navy already has a functional Directorate of Indigenisation (DoI) and the new structures created will build upon the ongoing indigenisation initiatives, as well as focus on innovation. According to the press statement, during the launch event, the Indian Navy signed Memorandums Of Understanding (MoUs) with Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA); Raksha Shakti University (RSU), Gujarat; Maker Village, Kochi; and, Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).
An online discussion forum for engaging domestic industry and academic institutes has been created in partnership with RSU and was launched during the webinar. A compendium of Indian Navy's Indigenisation perspective plans titled 'SWAVLAMBAN' was also released on the occasion. (ANI)
