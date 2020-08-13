Four teams formed to probe Bengaluru violence

Four teams have been formed to investigate the August 11 Bengaluru violence, in which two people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel injured, said Bengaluru City Police. Meanwhile, forensics team has conducted investigation at the DJ Halli police station and KG Halli police station premises in Bengaluru, following the August 11 violence.

The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday, over a "derogatory" social media post by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew, Naveen, who was later arrested. Murthy's house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen. Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked during the violence.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence in Bengaluru and said so far 146 people have been arrested. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was extended in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 15. Section 144 prohibits the gathering of four or more people at a place. (ANI)