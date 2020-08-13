Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bar Council of India seeks laptops for all needy advocates, resumption of open courts

The Bar Council of India has requested the Union and state governments to provide basic Ipads/laptops to all needy advocates of the country for the purposes of e-filing and virtual hearings from their homes, offices.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:59 IST
Bar Council of India seeks laptops for all needy advocates, resumption of open courts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bar Council of India has requested the Union and state governments to provide basic Ipads/laptops to all needy advocates of the country for the purposes of e-filing and virtual hearings from their homes, offices. It has also requested provision of free and effective WiFi connections in the premises of all the Bar Associations of the country with advanced scanners and advanced computer systems of a minimum of at least two in all district courts, four in all High courts and 1 in Taluk courts Bar Associations'.

The Bar Council of India in its meeting has also requested the Supreme Court and High Courts to take early steps to resume hearings in open courts depending on the prevailing conditions of the places. Physical hearings may be resumed in places where COVID-19 cases are lesser and the situation appears to be normal and under control. The District Judges should take steps to resume physical hearings after laying down and making efforts for ensuring the effective norms of social distancing, sanitization of court-rooms, and Bar Associations buildings (twice daily) should be ensured. In the meantime, virtual hearings should start and/or continue, Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman Bar Council of India said through a statement.

Supreme Court and High courts have been requested to provide trainers to train advocates about e-filings for a period of four weeks in every District and Taluka court, and for two weeks in High Courts, BCI stated. It also added that data fiber connectivity, internet connectivity is not uniform throughout the country. There are many areas where internet connectivity in itself is very poor and slow and in many remote places, there is no connectivity at all.

"We cannot ignore the fact, that India is a vast country and majority of advocates live in rural and semi-rural and semi-urban areas, and leaving aside metro cities and A category urban cities, rest of the cities and areas have internet connectivity issues, Moreover, the cost of usage is one extremely pertinent factor which can in no way be overlooked," it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

X-Cube: Samsung's 3D IC solution now available for next-gen applications

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Daimler reaches deal to settle US diesel emissions claims

Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, says it has reached an agreement in principle to settle US claims over emissions from its diesel vehicles for over USD 2.2 billion. The Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker said late Thursday that ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and oil fall with eyes on U.S. stimulus

Stocks ticked down from 6-month highs on Thursday on concern over a stalled U.S. economic relief deal, while oil fell and the euro edged up against the U.S. dollar. Treasury yields hit multi-week highs after record supply at a 30-year bond ...

Tennis-Sister Act: Serena beats Venus to reach Lexington quarter-final

Serena Williams survived another scare to beat older sister Venus 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Thursday in the latest instalment of their reluctant on-court sibling rivalry to reach the quarter-finals of the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky...

EXCLUSIVE-ByteDance censored anti-China content in Indonesia until mid-2020- sources

Chinese tech giant ByteDance censored content it perceived as critical of the Chinese government on its news aggregator app in Indonesia from 2018 to mid-2020, six people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The sources said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020