Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC dismisses application seeking compliance of order to publish translated draft EIA notification

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed an application seeking to publish the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 notification in multiple languages in compliance with its earlier order.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 14:28 IST
Delhi HC dismisses application seeking compliance of order to publish translated draft EIA notification
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed an application seeking to publish the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 notification in multiple languages in compliance with its earlier order. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan dismissed the intervening application filed by environmentalist Vikrant Tongad through advocates Srishti Agnihotri and Abishek Jebaraj.

In the application, Tongad said that respondent Environment Ministry has not published the translated versions of the draft EIA Notification 2020 in the Scheduled languages of the Constitution either on the websites of the Environment Ministries of States or the those of the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs). The application said that the respondent has not even sought an extension of time beyond the 10 days as directed by the High Court on June 30.

The petition had sought an order directing the respondent to publish the draft notification (in English, Hindi and the relevant vernacular translation) on the following websites, with a view to giving wide publicity to the draft notification, and in compliance with the directions of this Court dated June 30. It had sought an order directing the respondent to set up a dedicated online portal and a dedicated telephonic helpline for comments from the public on the draft EIA Notification 2020. It sought an order restraining the respondent from publishing the final notification, during the pendency of this application.

The Delhi High Court had, earlier, extended the time granted to the general public to give their suggestions for the Draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 till August 11 after observing that there was ambiguity in the notification dated May 8 which extended the time limit to give the common public its suggestion for draft notification. The High Court had, on June 30, directed that translations should also be published through the website of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India as well as on websites of Environment Ministries of all the States as well as those of State Pollution Control Boards, within ten days from that day. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 243 p.m.The Maharashtra government will provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover amount to the wife of a rural development officer from Parbhan...

Nearly 8% of people in German coronavirus hotspot had COVID-19 - RKI

Results of a study in a town which had one of Germanys earliest coronavirus outbreaks found 7.7 of residents had antibodies to COVID-19, the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases said on Friday. Researchers tested 2,203 people i...

China air pollution falls 10.8% because of coronavirus slowdown

China saw average concentrations of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5 fall by 10.8 from January to July as industry slowed because of the coronavirus, data showed on Friday, though levels were still well above WHO recommendati...

Hague police arrest more than 20 amid overnight rioting

Rioters on rooftops and streets threw stones, eggs, and fireworks at police overnight during the second night of unrest in a low-income neighborhood of The Hague, Dutch police said Friday. More than 20 people were arrested for offenses incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020