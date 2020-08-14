Left Menu
Haryana DGP extends I-Day greetings, inspects security arrangements

Haryana's Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Friday reviewed overall security arrangements in the state ahead of Independence Day (on August 15) celebrations, while also extending greetings and good wishes to the people, a statement from the Haryana police informed.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana's Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Friday reviewed overall security arrangements in the state ahead of Independence Day (on August 15) celebrations, while also extending greetings and good wishes to the people, a statement from the Haryana police informed. "The DGP greeted families of freedom fighters, martyrs, members of Police and security forces and their families on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day," it said, adding that security arrangements were reviewed with all district Police Chiefs.

It further said the DGP also paid tribute to the personnel who sacrificed their lives from Defence Forces, Central Armed Police Forces and Police for the country while protecting its unity, integrity and sovereignty. "Security has been tightened across the state for peaceful celebration of Independence Day. District Police chiefs have been directed to deploy additional forces at the venues where the national flag will be hoisted," said Yadava.

The 74th Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15. (ANI)

