Gehlot government wins vote of confidence in Rajasthan assembly by voice vote

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan won vote of confidence in the state assembly on Friday by voice vote.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:09 IST
Gehlot government wins vote of confidence in Rajasthan assembly by voice vote
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in state assembly on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"The vote of confidence which was brought by the government was passed with a very good majority today in the Rajasthan assembly. Despite various attempts by the opposition, the result is in favor of the government," Congress leader Sachin Pilot told the media later.

"This has put a full stop on all suspicions that were rising. A roadmap has been prepared for all the issues that were being raised. I have complete faith, that roadmap will be announced timely," he added. The pilot also referred to change in his seat in the assembly.

"Earlier, I was part of the government but now I am not. It is not important where one sits, but what is in the hearts and minds of people. As far as the seating pattern is considered, it is decided by speaker and party and I don't want to comment on it," he said. Earlier taking part in the debate Gehlot alleged that the central government was misusing investigative agencies.

"Are agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax department not being misused in the country?" he asked.

"I was safe on the seat I used to sit on earlier. Then I thought why have I been allotted a different seat. I saw that this is the border - ruling party on one side, opposition on other. Who is sent to the border? The strongest warrior," he said. "Be it me or any friend of mine, we consulted the 'doctor' and all 125 of us are standing in the House today after 'treatment'...There may be bombardment at this border but we will be the armor and keep everything safe," he added.

Rajasthan's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tabled a motion for a trust vote in the state assembly. Speaker Dr CP Joshi accepted the proposal for discussion and allotted three hours of time for the debate. The two factions in the Congress-led by Gehlot and Pilot had come together ahead of the assembly session.

The pilot had the support of 18 other MLAs. The pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief last month after his differences with Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

The pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

