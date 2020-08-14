Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala reports 1,569 new COVID-19 cases, active tally at 14,094

Kerala has reported 1,569 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count of active cases to 14,094, said Chief Minister's Office.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:19 IST
Kerala reports 1,569 new COVID-19 cases, active tally at 14,094
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala has reported 1,569 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count of active cases to 14,094, said Chief Minister's Office. A total of 26,996 patients have recovered from the disease in the state so far, the Chief Minister's Office informed.

As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths have been reported in India today, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count stands at 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Pune's industrial units 'not reporting' COVID-19 cases

The Pune district administration will issue notices to the industrial units in rural parts as there are complaints that such establishments are not informing the authorities about the COVID-19 cases found there, an official said on Friday. ...

Confidence in impartial courts cannot be permitted to be impaired by malicious attacks: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday said fearless and impartial courts of justice are the bulwark of a healthy democracy and the confidence in them cannot be permitted to be impaired by malicious attacks upon them. The top courts observation cam...

SC says not in favour of inquiry commission on alleged mismanagement of COVID-19

The Supreme Court Friday said it is not in favour of appointing a commission to inquire into the alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao observed that it cannot have a roving ...

22-year-old married woman commits suicide in Latur district

A newly married woman committed suicide due to alleged harassment by in-laws in Udgir tehsil of Latur district, the police said on Friday. Mehandi Andhare 22, resident of Hangarga village, died at a hospital in Udgir on August 11, said a po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020