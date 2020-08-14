Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek foreign minister hopes to avoid conflict in eastern Mediterranean

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday he hoped that all parties involved in a dispute in the eastern Mediterranean Sea will act according to international law and that there will be no conflict. "I hope there will be no conflict if everybody keeps his mind and everybody acts according to international law, international law of the sea," he told reporters after discussing Greece's dispute with Turkey over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean with U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo in Vienna.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:11 IST
Greek foreign minister hopes to avoid conflict in eastern Mediterranean
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday he hoped that all parties involved in a dispute in the eastern Mediterranean Sea will act according to international law and that there will be no conflict.

"I hope there will be no conflict if everybody keeps his mind and everybody acts according to international law, international law of the sea," he told reporters after discussing Greece's dispute with Turkey over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean with U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo in Vienna. The U.S. State Department said in a statement that the two ministers discussed "the urgent need to reduce tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean" without providing more detail.

The meeting comes on the day it emerged that a Greek and a Turkish warship were involved in a minor collision on Wednesday. A Greek defence source called it an accident, but Ankara described it as a provocation. The two NATO allies are at odds over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the region.

"Everything can be resolved, but this is a question that you have to put to the Turks," Dendias said. Tensions have risen this week after Turkey sent a survey vessel to the region, escorted by warships, to map out sea territory for possible oil and gas drilling in an area where Turkey and Greece both claim jurisdiction.

Asked whether he agreed with Pompeo on what to do about the issue, the Greek minister said the meeting was "cordial" and the two had "an open explanation of what's happening". European Union foreign ministers, who have already imposed sanctions on two Turkish energy executives over Turkey's operations in the eastern Mediterranean, were also scheduled to discuss the situation on Friday.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgarian PM calls for constitution overhaul, offers to resign

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov called on Friday for an overhaul of the constitution in an apparent effort to defuse weeks of anti-government protests by mostly younger Bulgarians weary of endemic corruption in the European Union me...

Three dead, low-lying areas inundated as heavy rains lash Jaipur

Heavy rains in Rajasthans capital Jaipur left three people dead, low-lying areas inundated, and brought the city to a standstill. Fifty families were moved to safer places from low-lying areas of the city, officials said.Three hours of exce...

Israel, U.S. near deal to exclude China from Israeli 5G networks -U.S. official

Israel and the United States are nearing a deal whereby Israel would commit not to use Chinese technology for its next generation 5G mobile telecoms networks, a U.S. official said. The official told Reuters on Friday that a memorandum of un...

Governor: New Jersey election will be done mostly by mail

New Jersey will move to a nearly all-mail election this November, following the model the state used in its July primary, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. Murphy, a Democrat, said during an interview with CNN that all voters would g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020