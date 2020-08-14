Left Menu
Uttarakhand CM reviews Chardham Road Project

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reviewed the Chardham Road Project in the Secretariat on Friday, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office informed. "This project is an important project of national and strategic importance. The difficulties faced in its implementation should be resolved with timeliness on priority," Rawat said at a review meeting.

The road project was also reviewed by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari last month. He called for the expeditious disposal of all pending issues and for completing land acquisition at the earliest. In the video conference meeting, he emphasized that the project was of great national importance and should be handled from that perspective by all concerned.

Gadkari requested Rawat to personally review issues pending at the level of state government especially those related to the environment, land acquisition, etc. and asked for strict monitoring and cautioned against deliberate delays. (ANI)

