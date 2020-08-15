Rahul Gandhi extends wishes to nation on Independence Day
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 08:38 IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Remembering a quote of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he tweeted. "The only alternative to coexistence is destruction. Jawaharlal Nehru. Best wishes on Independence Day."
Extending the wishes to the country on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" Independence day celebrations are held in a different manner due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The arrangements have been made keeping social distancing norms in mind. (ANI)
