Conduct of people unprecedented, will be inspiration for future, says PM Modi on Ram Mandir temple construction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the commencement of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and added that "the conduct of people of the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for future." "10 days back in Ayodhya, the construction of a magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya started. The centuries-old Ramjanmabhoomi temple issue has been settled peacefully. The conduct of people of the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for the future," Modi said during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day.

The Prime Minister further said that this "peace, unity and goodwill would be the backbone of Atmanirbhar Bharat" in the coming days. "Last year from the Red Fort I had said that the last five years were for the hopes of the people the next five years will be for their aspirations. In the last year, only the country has crossed many important landmarks and many important decisions were taken."

Further, the Prime Minister also said that the construction of the Kartarpur corridor in record time and appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in the armed forces were other moments that created history in the past one year.