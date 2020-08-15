Left Menu
Punjab CM orders strict action in Moga's 'Khalistan flag' hoisting incident

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed police to take strict action against miscreants responsible for hoisting a`Khalistan' flag in the Moga administrative complex on Friday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 15-08-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 10:46 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed police to take strict action against miscreants responsible for hoisting a`Khalistan' flag in the Moga administrative complex on Friday. It has come to light that there were a total of three persons involved in the incident. Two persons carried out this incident while the third shot a video. The trio later managed to escape from the spot.

Meanwhile, Singh also appealed to the people not to get swayed by the vicious propaganda of "anti-India elements like terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and his Sikhs for Justice." The Chief Minister said he has directed Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to ensure that the two miscreants identified in the Moga incident are arrested at the earliest so that deterrent action can be taken against them, as per the law.

The Punjab Police has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for the duo, whose CCTV grabs have been released. Earlier, Sandeep Hans, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Moga had said that "This is an act that is not only disgusting and cowardly but also anti-national. Strict action will be taken against miscreants."

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. Further investigation is underway.

