Delhi LG urges people to serve the nation with sincerity, devotion in his I-Day speech

Asking people to serve the nation with even greater sincerity and devotion, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi Anil Baijal, participated in the Independence Day celebrations at the Raj Niwas in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:56 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Asking people to serve the nation with even greater sincerity and devotion, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi Anil Baijal, participated in the Independence Day celebrations at the Raj Niwas in Delhi. "As we pay homage to the freedom fighters and unsung heroes of freedom struggle who sacrificed their lives for this hard-earned freedom, let us all renew our pledge to serve the nation with even greater sincerity and devotion," said the LG.

On this occasion, LG hoisted the national flag and received the Guard of Honour. He greeted the officers and staff of the Secretariat present during the event. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The Independence Day function was relatively muted this year in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Several ministers hoisted national flags in their respective states to mark the occasion.

