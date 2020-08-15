Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Army personnel celebrate Independence Day in J&K's Gurez sector

Indian Army personnel celebrated 74th Independence Day in Gurez Sector of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

ANI | Bandipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:16 IST
Indian Army personnel celebrate Independence Day in J&K's Gurez sector
Indian Army celebrated Independence day in Gurez Sector on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army personnel celebrated 74th Independence Day in Gurez Sector of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The Indian Army released a video which showed Army personnel hoisting the national flag, saluting it and singing the national anthem on a hilltop.

Celebrations for the 74th Independence day were downsized across the country owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Indians on the occasion on Saturday.

"Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" PM Modi tweeted. Later, he hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algaeResearchers at University of California, San Diego hope to make future beach visits both environmentally a...

South African men's team to attend 4-day long culture camp from Aug 18

Cricket South Africa CSA on Saturday announced that mens high-performance squad of 32-member will assemble for a culture camp in Skukuza here from August 18-22. Topics that will be workshopped by the players and team management include the ...

Anothe accused of Kanpur ambush arrested

Another accused of the Kanpur ambush during which eight policemen were killed by henchmen of slain gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested here in Chaubepur on Saturday, police saidRajendra Kumar Mishra, a resident of Bikru village in Chaubepur, ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney to stream a new 'Star Wars' holiday special with Legos; Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Miel Gibson Chilean honey vendor in sticky situation with Braveheart starA pun on the Spanish word for honey and the name of one of the worlds most famous actors has landed a small...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020