Army organizes arms training camp for women in J-K

The Indian Army has started an orientation and familiarisation programme for women who have expressed their desires to join security forces in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. These women are being trained in academics, physical fitness, and handling of weapons.

ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-08-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 00:43 IST
Indian Army aspirants take training in Kashmir. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army has started an orientation and familiarisation programme for women who have expressed their desires to join security forces in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. These women are being trained in academics, physical fitness, and handling of weapons. The training programme aims at empowering women of south of Pir Panjal Ranges at Mahore Subdivision of Reasi District.

With this, young women of the area have realised their true potential and want to contribute to nation-building. The Indian Army is also running various Women Empowerment Nodes (WEN) to enable, educate and empower women for employment and various other jobs, both civil and government. One such activity is training of the women for enrollment into the Indian Army, Police and BSF.

Speaking to ANI, Mamtaz Kouser from Gulab Garh said, "This is very good initiative and we are very thankful to Indian Army which is educating us. Earlier we were not allowed to go out but due to Indian Army our parents are supporting us and we are progressing." During this training, which is being conducted with full COVID-19 protocols in effect, the girls are made aware of terms and conditions of service.

"We are being trained in handling weapons and are being given physical training. Girls are coming from far flung areas to take this training. Inspired by the soldiers in the valley, our parents are sending us here to the training centres," Gulnaz Akhter told ANI. A female J-K Police constable said that girls are learning to handle weapons for the first time and they are being imparted every tiny knowledge about the academics and weapons.

"Kashmiri girls are taking training in handling weapons for the first and are being imparted every knowledge about the academics and weapons. I would like to thank our Indian Army for training our girls in this way. They are being provided every facilities and they are also being informed about the vacancy and procedure of filling the form for the same," J-K Police constable told ANI. (ANI)

