Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extends greetings on Parsi New Year, Navroz

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 13:50 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday extended her greetings on the occasion of Parsi New Year, Navroz today.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted her well wishes on Twitter, "Happy Navroze to all, especially to our darling Parsi aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews in Delhi and Mumbai."

The Parsi New Year which is also known as Navroz is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new Persian calendar. In the Persian language 'Nav' means new, and 'Roz' stands for the day, i.e., 'new day'. It begins at the stroke of the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator. (ANI)

