Telangana Chief Secy, DGP must address netizens' problems due to incessant rains: Congress

Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar has written to Telangana State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Director-General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy, requesting them to provide assistance to the people who have been affected due to incessant rains in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-08-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 22:49 IST
Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar (Photo/ANI).

Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar has written to Telangana State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Director-General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy, requesting them to provide assistance to the people who have been affected due to incessant rains in the state. "I have written a letter to the Telangana State Chief Secretary and Telangana State DGP regarding the people in the hinterland who were left homeless due incessant rains last week. They must be provided with temporary accommodation and food," said Prabhakar.

"In particular, there is a risk of outbreaks of infections due to rains and seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria and chickenpox. Roads have been damaged due to rains and crops have been affected as well. Assess the damage and support the farmer," he said. Prabhakar urged the Congress party activists to provide services to the homeless people of all kinds. "I request the Chief Secretary, DGP, Government of Telangana to be available with the District Collectors from time to time on behalf of the Government of Telangana to provide assistance and support to the people," he said. (ANI)

