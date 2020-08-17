Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attacks on aid workers reached record high in 2019

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Aug 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Aid workers suffered a record 277 major attacks around the world last year, an independent humanitarian research organisation said on Monday, with healthcare workers responding to crises facing a spike in deadly violence. A total of 483 aid workers were killed, kidnapped, or wounded in 2019, showed data from Humanitarian Outcomes, the highest number since the start of its records in 1997.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:30 IST
Attacks on aid workers reached record high in 2019
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Aid workers suffered a record 277 major attacks around the world last year, an independent humanitarian research organisation said on Monday, with healthcare workers responding to crises facing a spike in deadly violence.

A total of 483 aid workers were killed, kidnapped, or wounded in 2019, showed data from Humanitarian Outcomes, the highest number since the start of its records in 1997. "The ability to help vulnerable civilians in their hour of greatest need is a sign of civilisation; it's a right under international law," Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said in response to the figures.

"But we are seeing an increasing number of colleagues killed, abducted, wounded ... If aid workers are not protected, lifelines will falter." Although casualties were up overall, the number of aid worker who were killed dropped slightly to 125, from 131 a year previously, according to the data, which draws on public reports, security organisations and aid groups.

Health workers made up more than 40% of the fatalities - higher than any previous year recorded - according to analysis for the upcoming "Aid Worker Security Report" which is due to be released later this month. Health staff have been repeatedly targeted in Syria, which was named the most violent country for aid workers, with 47 attacks and 36 fatalities last year.

They also faced a surge in violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which saw the biggest rise in attacks on humanitarian workers. More than half the 27 violent incidents reported in Congo last year were committed against health workers responding to the Ebola disease outbreak, said Humanitarian Outcomes.

Its upcoming report will look at how the aid sector is adapting to risks posed by major epidemics. However, there is so far little sign of any uptick in violence linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Abby Stoddard, a partner at the research and consultancy organisation.

Stoddard added that much violence on aid workers was committed by non-state armed groups, with attacks posing a huge challenge to reaching those in need of help. "They (attacks) have a huge impact – more than need, and more than donor funding available, we have seen security will really dictate where and what aid organisations end up doing," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad NGO conducts final rites of COVID-19 patients if family refuses

Youth welfare Telangana, an NGO in Hyderabad has taken up the task of performing final rites of COVID-19 dead bodies after family members refuse to accept them. Syed Jalaluddin Zafar, founder and president of Youth Welfare Telangana, told A...

Soccer-Kompany retires as player to become Anderlecht manager

Vincent Kompany has announced his retirement from playing football to take over as full-time manager of Anderlecht, the Belgian Pro League club said on Monday. The 34-year-old Kompany, who had shared first-team duties with Frank Vercauteren...

After heavy rain, water enters residential areas in MP's Jabalpur

Rainwater entered residential areas in Jabalpur on Sunday night, following heavy rainfall in the region.Officials of the Central Water Commission have also issued a warning of flash floods in the next 24 hours in East Madhya Pradesh and Wes...

UN-backed court to issue verdicts in Lebanon's Hariri case

More than 15 years after the truck bomb assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in Beirut, a U.N.-backed tribunal in the Netherlands is announcing verdicts this week in the trial of four members of the militant group He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020