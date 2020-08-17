Left Menu
Lithuania says will not react to Belarus troop movements

Belarus said on Sunday it plans to hold drills over Aug. 17-20 near the country's nuclear plant and in the Grodno region bordering Poland and Lithuania.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:19 IST
File photo Image Credit: Facebook (dainius.gaizauskas.98)

Lithuania said it would not react to a Belarus military exercise being carried out near its border and will closely monitor Belarus's plans to move additional troops to the region. "We believe (the exercise) does not pose a large threat to our national security and I can assure you that Lithuania will not react in any way", said Dainius Gaizauskas, chair of a parliamentary committee on national security and defense.

President Gitanas Nauseda asked government agencies to monitor Belarus's plans to deploy additional troops to the Grodno region and inform him immediately of any developments, his adviser told reporters. Belarus said on Sunday it plans to hold drills over Aug. 17-20 near the country's nuclear plant and in the Grodno region bordering Poland and Lithuania.

