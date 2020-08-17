Left Menu
Police arrest one more accused in Bengaluru violence

One more accused has been arrested in connection with the Bengaluru violence that broke out on August 11, said police on Monday. He has been identified as Samiuddin.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-08-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:23 IST
Police arrest one more accused in Bengaluru violence
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One more accused has been arrested in connection with the Bengaluru violence that broke out on August 11, said police on Monday. He has been identified as Samiuddin. "One Samiuddin detained in connection with violence in DJ Halli. It was found that he was in touch with accused of RSS activist Rudresh murder case and Al-Hind members since past few years. He will be taken into custody and probe will be done," said Sandeep Patil, Joint CP, Crime, Bengaluru.

At least 35 accused were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Bengaluru violence, taking the total number of arrests in the cases to 340, informed the police. The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has also been extended till 6 am on August 18. The situation in the area remains tense. Section 144 has been extended twice in the area.An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station 3 days after the violence in the city, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by his nephew, the police said.

The accused who have been arrested in connection with the case include Naveen, the nephew of MLA Srinivas Murthy, and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator from Nagwara ward - Irshad Begum. At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident. (ANI)

