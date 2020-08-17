Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED registers money laundering case against Luo Sang in Chinese hawala scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against Luo Sang alias Charlie Peng and others under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in connection with the Chinese hawala scam.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:31 IST
ED registers money laundering case against Luo Sang in Chinese hawala scam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against Luo Sang alias Charlie Peng and others under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in connection with the Chinese hawala scam. Luo Sang, a Chinese national, was arrested on August 11 by the Income Tax department during a raid under charges of money laundering and representing fake Chinese companies in hawala transactions.

It was reported that Sang was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in September 2018 under charges of espionage. He was reportedly accused of spying for China and running money laundering and hawala transaction businesses. The Income Tax department had on August 11 carried out searches on the premises of Chinese entities, their confederates and some bank employees based on credible information regarding Chinese individuals and their associates being involved in money laundering and hawala.

According to officials, it was revealed during the searches that at the behest of the Chinese nationals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in dummy entities, through which credits of over Rs 1,000 crore were entered into over the period. Moreover, it was also revealed that the subsidiary of a Chinese company and its related concerns took over Rs 100 crore bogus advances from shell entities for opening retail showrooms businesses in the country, officials had said.

Further, they said that incriminating documents revealing hawala transactions money laundering with the involvement of bank employees and charted accountants were found during the searches. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bombay HC orders SIT probe into death of man after alleged police brutality during lockdown

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Mumbai Police Commissioner to form a Special Investigation Team SIT to probe the death of a 22-year-old man after alleged police brutality in Vile Parle over COVID-19 lockdown violation. A division b...

Nomination process for election of Delhi Waqf Board ends, Amanatullah Khan set to become member

AAPs Okhla legislator Amanatullah Khan is set to become the member of Delhi Waqf Board, the nomination process for which concluded on Monday. Except Khan, no other legislator has filed nomination for election on the post of member - MLA....

SC dismisses plea to direct authorities to immediately recover AGR dues from telcos

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to the authorities to make immediate arrangements for the recovery of adjusted gross revenue AGR dues from telecom companies. The court is already loo...

EU leaders to support Belarusian protesters, tell Russia to stay out

European Union leaders will send a message of solidarity to Belarusian protesters and will tell Russia not to meddle in the former Soviet republic when they hold an emergency video conference on the crisis on Wednesday, EU officials said. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020