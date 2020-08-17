Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway police arrest a man suspected of spying for Russia

"He (the Norwegian man) was arrested in the presence of the intelligence officer," said Bernsen. Asked whether the intelligence officer was not arrested because the person was a diplomat, Bernsen declined to comment. The security police is asking the court that the man be detained for four weeks.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:55 IST
Norway police arrest a man suspected of spying for Russia
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Norwegian police have arrested a Norwegian citizen suspected of illegally handing information to a Russian intelligence officer, the PST security police said on Monday. The man, whom PST didn't name, was suspected of "harming vital national interests", which could carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

The arrest took place at a restaurant in Oslo on Saturday during a meeting of the two, PST spokesman Martin Bernsen told Reuters. "He (the Norwegian man) was arrested in the presence of the intelligence officer," said Bernsen.

Asked whether the intelligence officer was not arrested because the person was a diplomat, Bernsen declined to comment. "We focus on the Norwegian man," he said.

The arrested man denies any wrongdoing, his lawyer, Marianne Darre-Næss, said following an arraignment hearing at Oslo district court. The security police is asking the court that the man be detained for four weeks.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

FM seeks investment from UAE for Rs 111 lakh cr National Infrastructure Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held a virtual bilateral meeting with United Arab Emirates UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Obaid Al Tayer and urged the Middle Eastern nation to participate in Indias ambitious Rs 11...

Delhi reports 787 new COVID19 cases, 18 deaths

Delhi on Monday reported 787 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of reported cases in the national capital to 1,53,367. According to a bulletin of the Delhi governments health department, a total of 18 deaths were reported today, ta...

Sinha asks officials to ensure adequate medical facilities in all health centres in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday asked officials to ensure that adequate medical facilities are made available at all health centres with special focus on primary and community centres across the Union Territory. He revi...

'A maestro till the end' Pandit Jasraj sang till his last day- says vocalist's adopted daughter

Legendary Indian vocalist Pandit Jasraj who passed away in New Jersey on Monday morning was a maestro till the end and had sung even till late last night, his adopted daughter Alka Aneja said. He was singing till last night, he did a video ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020