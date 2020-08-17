Left Menu
Development News Edition

422 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K

Four hundred and twenty-two new COVID-19 cases took the total number of reported cases in the Union Territory to 28,892, according to the Jammu and Kashmir government.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:57 IST
422 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Four hundred and twenty-two new COVID-19 cases took the total number of reported cases in the Union Territory to 28,892, according to the Jammu and Kashmir government. While 81 cases were reported from the Jammu division, 341 were reported from Kashmir division.

Out of the total number of cases in the Union Territory, active cases stand at 7,048, recoveries stand at 21,296, and the death toll is 548. India's COVID-19 death toll breached the 50,000-mark as 941 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The number of deaths due to the infection has reached 50,921.

As many as 57,982 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking India's total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664 cases. As per the recent update, there are 6,76,900 active cases while 19,19,843 patients have been discharged/migrated.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

FM seeks investment from UAE for Rs 111 lakh cr National Infrastructure Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held a virtual bilateral meeting with United Arab Emirates UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Obaid Al Tayer and urged the Middle Eastern nation to participate in Indias ambitious Rs 11...

Delhi reports 787 new COVID19 cases, 18 deaths

Delhi on Monday reported 787 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of reported cases in the national capital to 1,53,367. According to a bulletin of the Delhi governments health department, a total of 18 deaths were reported today, ta...

Sinha asks officials to ensure adequate medical facilities in all health centres in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday asked officials to ensure that adequate medical facilities are made available at all health centres with special focus on primary and community centres across the Union Territory. He revi...

'A maestro till the end' Pandit Jasraj sang till his last day- says vocalist's adopted daughter

Legendary Indian vocalist Pandit Jasraj who passed away in New Jersey on Monday morning was a maestro till the end and had sung even till late last night, his adopted daughter Alka Aneja said. He was singing till last night, he did a video ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020