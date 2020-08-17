422 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K

Four hundred and twenty-two new COVID-19 cases took the total number of reported cases in the Union Territory to 28,892, according to the Jammu and Kashmir government. While 81 cases were reported from the Jammu division, 341 were reported from Kashmir division.

Out of the total number of cases in the Union Territory, active cases stand at 7,048, recoveries stand at 21,296, and the death toll is 548. India's COVID-19 death toll breached the 50,000-mark as 941 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The number of deaths due to the infection has reached 50,921.

As many as 57,982 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking India's total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664 cases. As per the recent update, there are 6,76,900 active cases while 19,19,843 patients have been discharged/migrated.