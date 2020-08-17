2G Scam: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on plea seeking release of attached properties

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by a firm, Conwood Construction and Developers (P) Ltd. (CCDPL) which was acquitted in the 2G scam-related money laundering case along with former telecom minister A Raja and others, seeking to release its properties worth Rs 22 crore attached by the agency. Justice Brijesh Sethi, who was conducting hearing through video conferencing, issued notice to the ED on the application.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal appeared on behalf of CCDPL. After giving a brief background of the matter he submitted that ED is not looking after the properties post its attachment under PMLA, 2002 and ED has not paid property tax and other statutory dues which is leading diminishing the value of the properties. It was argued that ED is in a position of a "bailee" and it is bound to take all the necessary steps and actions to ensure that the "value" of the property attached does not get reduced, however, ED has completely failed to perform its duties. Conwood was accused of parking the proceeds of the alleged crime of Rs 22.56 crore from Dynamix Realty to Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd, whose promoters were also acquitted in the 2G scam cases.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain appearing on behalf of ED sought time to file a reply to the application and accordingly notice on the said application was issued to ED and the court has now adjourned the application till August 26, 2020, for filing reply by ED and disposal of the Application. Delhi High Court is currently hearing the appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in connection with the 2G scam case.

Notably, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate had moved the Delhi High Court in March 2018 against the acquittal of all accused in the 2G spectrum case which came to light in 2017. In December 2017, a Special CBI Court had acquitted DMK politicians A Raja, Kanimozhi, and fifteen others implicated in the 2G spectrum case. (ANI)