Left Menu
Development News Edition

8,493 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

As many as 8,493 new COVID-19 cases and 228 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 6,04,358 in the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:57 IST
8,493 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 8,493 new COVID-19 cases and 228 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 6,04,358 in the state. According to the health department, a total of 11,391 patients were discharged today.

The total positive cases include 4,28,514 recovered patients and 20,265 deaths while the active cases stand at 1,55,268. Meanwhile, 753 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths were reported in Mumbai, taking the total number of reported cases to 1,29,479 including 1,04,301 recovered or discharged cases, 17,707 active cases and 7,170 deaths, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

The patient recovery rate from COVID-19 of the state is 70.9 percent.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

161 recovered COVID-19 patients discharged from Chhatarpur care centre

A total 161 patients were discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur in New Delhi on Monday which is the highest number of patients discharged in a day from the facility. The recovered patients...

9 members of Pawar's home, office staff test COVID-19 positive

Nine persons working at NCP chief Sharad Pawars residence in south Mumbai and members of his staff have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior civic official said on Monday. Pawars test results have come out negative, but he will be aske...

Second Test between England and Pakistan ends in a draw

The rain-affected second Test between England and Pakistan ended in a draw here on Monday. With this, the hosts retain their 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series against Pakistan.Resuming the day 5 from 71, England got off to a good star...

Incessant rain in T'gana, relief efforts on at several places

Hundreds of people were shifted to safer places in Telangana on Monday as several water bodies and the Godavari river were in spate due to incessant rain for the past few days, causing inundation of low-lying areas and damages to roads. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020