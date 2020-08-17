Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes sanctions on four Ugandans over adoption scam

The United States imposed sanctions on four Ugandans on Monday, including two judges, accusing them of participating in a fraudulent adoption scam, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement. The Treasury accused Ugandan judges Moses Mukiibi and Wilson Musalu Musene, lawyer Dorah Mirembe and her husband, Patrick Ecobu, of participating in a scheme that removed Ugandan children from their families under a promise of "special education" programs and study in the United States, and instead offered them to American families for adoption.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:18 IST
U.S. imposes sanctions on four Ugandans over adoption scam

The United States imposed sanctions on four Ugandans on Monday, including two judges, accusing them of participating in a fraudulent adoption scam, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

The Treasury accused Ugandan judges Moses Mukiibi and Wilson Musalu Musene, lawyer Dorah Mirembe and her husband, Patrick Ecobu, of participating in a scheme that removed Ugandan children from their families under a promise of "special education" programs and study in the United States, and instead offered them to American families for adoption. "Deceiving innocent Ugandan families into giving up their children for adoption has caused great suffering," Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich said in a statement. "The individuals involved in this corrupt scam deliberately exploited the good faith of Ugandans and Americans to enrich themselves."

Monday's action freezes any U.S. assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. The State Department also barred Mukiibi and Musene from traveling to the United States. The Treasury said Mirembe's law firm promised vulnerable families in remote villages that their children would be moved to Kampala for education, where American prospective adoptive parents then traveled to adopt children from an unlicensed children's home.

The Treasury also accused Mirembe, with help from Ecobu, of facilitating multiple bribes to judges Mukiibi and Musene. In a separate action, the Department of Justice on Monday said it had charged Mirembe and an American, Debra Parris of Lake Dallas, Texas, in an indictment filed last week with money laundering and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with the alleged Ugandan scheme.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mystery no more: Spain's ex-king, Juan Carlos, has been in UAE since Aug. 3

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos, who left Spain under a cloud of scandal, has been in the United Arab Emirates since Aug. 3, a royal household spokesman said on Monday, putting an end to an international guessing game over the 82-year-olds ...

161 recovered COVID-19 patients discharged from Chhatarpur care centre

A total 161 patients were discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur in New Delhi on Monday which is the highest number of patients discharged in a day from the facility. The recovered patients...

9 members of Pawar's home, office staff test COVID-19 positive

Nine persons working at NCP chief Sharad Pawars residence in south Mumbai and members of his staff have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior civic official said on Monday. Pawars test results have come out negative, but he will be aske...

Second Test between England and Pakistan ends in a draw

The rain-affected second Test between England and Pakistan ended in a draw here on Monday. With this, the hosts retain their 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series against Pakistan.Resuming the day 5 from 71, England got off to a good star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020