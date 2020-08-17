Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra CM instructs officials to be on high alert, ahead of Godavari floods

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday instructed officials to be on high alert in wake of the Godavari floods and provide all necessary relief to the affected people.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:24 IST
Andhra CM instructs officials to be on high alert, ahead of Godavari floods
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday instructed officials to be on high alert in wake of the Godavari floods and provide all necessary relief to the affected people. During a review meeting on the flood situation with the Collectors of East and West Godavari districts, the Chief Minister said that there should be preparedness from the official side and succour should be provided to people living in low lying areas.

He said that people in the relief camps should get all needed help and there should be no difficulty in procuring essential commodities. As Covid is also prevalent, the officials should take extra care and NDRF teams should be placed at vulnerable points and expenditure should not come in the way to provide help to the needy, he said.

Updating on the situation, East Godavari District Collector Muralidhar explained that 161 villages in 13 Mandals were affected. In the Amalapuram area, 12 more villages were affected. Medical camps are also being set up and nutritious food is provided in 63 relief camps, which has been set up so far. Masks and sanitizers are also made available in the relief camps and Covid tests are being held wherever necessary. "With the possibility of communication system getting affected, we are keeping satellite phones ready. We have 14 launches (mechanized boats) for ferrying essential goods. The crop loss has to be assessed after the floods water recedes," said Muralidhar.

Whereas, District collector of West Godavari, Mutyala Raju said that 30 villages in 7 Mandals were affected and drinking water is being provided. NDRF teams are placed at three points while the old aged people and pregnant women are being evacuated. Primary Health Centres are equipped with generators while medicines for snake bites are stored. At four places near Polavaram where the river bank is weak, sandbags were placed to strengthen and prevent breaches, said Raju. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mystery no more: Spain's ex-king, Juan Carlos, has been in UAE since Aug. 3

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos, who left Spain under a cloud of scandal, has been in the United Arab Emirates since Aug. 3, a royal household spokesman said on Monday, putting an end to an international guessing game over the 82-year-olds ...

161 recovered COVID-19 patients discharged from Chhatarpur care centre

A total 161 patients were discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur in New Delhi on Monday which is the highest number of patients discharged in a day from the facility. The recovered patients...

9 members of Pawar's home, office staff test COVID-19 positive

Nine persons working at NCP chief Sharad Pawars residence in south Mumbai and members of his staff have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior civic official said on Monday. Pawars test results have come out negative, but he will be aske...

Second Test between England and Pakistan ends in a draw

The rain-affected second Test between England and Pakistan ended in a draw here on Monday. With this, the hosts retain their 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series against Pakistan.Resuming the day 5 from 71, England got off to a good star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020