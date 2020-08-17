20 employees of UP Assembly test COVID-19 positive days before session
Twenty staff members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, three days before the session begins, sources said.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:51 IST
The session of the state legislature is scheduled to start from August 20 and coronavirus tests were carried out in this regard.
According to the Legislative Assembly sources, all those who tested positive have been sent to home quarantine. (ANI)
