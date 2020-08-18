Arunachal Deputy CM tests negative for COVID-19

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein tested negative for COVID-19 in the second Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Tuesday. Mein, who said he was under home isolation for the past five days, announced the test results himself through Twitter.

He also urged people of the state to follow COVID-19 guidelines and take steps to stay strong by working on their immunity. "Had undergone 2nd Rapid Antigen Test this morning after five days home isolation and is declared negative. All of you please take care by maintaining the health advisories and try your best to boost your immune system (sic)," Mein's tweet read.

Earlier, Mein had attended a meeting with Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori who tested positive for the infection last week according to reports. As per the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the state had 888 active cases, 1,808 cured and discharged patients, while the toll due to the disease stood at five.