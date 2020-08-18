Left Menu
Israel minister says policy on U.S. arms sales to UAE unchanged

"I am telling you that Israel has not given its consent to coming along and changing the arrangement." He declined to be drawn on the UAE, which is currently unable to buy the F-35 - but which the Trump administration has said could clinch unspecified new U.S. arms sales after Thursday's normalisation announcement.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-08-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 12:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr / Ajith Kumar

Israel's intelligence minister said on Tuesday he knew of no change to a policy opposing U.S. sales of advanced weaponry to Arab states that could diminish Israel's military superiority, after a report, the United Arab Emirates could clinch such deals. The remarks by the minister, Eli Cohen, followed a report in Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper that Washington planned a "giant" sale of F-35 jets and drones to the UAE after the Gulf country moved to normalize ties with Israel last week.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem had no immediate comment on the report. Under understandings dating back decades, Washington has refrained from Middle East arms sales that may blunt Israel's "qualitative military edge" (QME). Cohen, an observer in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet, said the decision-making forum had held no discussion on any changes to QME policy and that Israel had not agreed to any changes by the United States.

"I know of no change to the position and the policy of the state of Israel," he told the public broadcaster, Kan. "I am telling you that Israel has not given its consent to coming along and changing the arrangement." He declined to be drawn on the UAE, which is currently unable to buy the F-35 - but which the Trump administration has said could clinch unspecified new U.S. arms sales after Thursday's normalization announcement.

