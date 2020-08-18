Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC rejects parole plea of former professor Saibaba

A division bench of Justices Z A Haq and A G Gharote, however, directed the Nagpur jail authorities to make necessary arrangements for Saibaba to talk to his family via video conferencing on one day. Saibaba, who is serving life sentence in the Nagpur Central Prison of Maharashtra for links with Maoists, had sought parole to go to Hyderabad to attend the post-funeral rituals of his 74-year-old mother who died on August 1.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 13:34 IST
HC rejects parole plea of former professor Saibaba
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant emergency parole to Delhi University's former professor G N Saibaba to attend his late mother's post-funeral rituals. A division bench of Justices Z A Haq and A G Gharote, however, directed the Nagpur jail authorities to make necessary arrangements for Saibaba to talk to his family via video conferencing on one day.

Saibaba, who is serving a life sentence in the Nagpur Central Prison of Maharashtra for links with Maoists, had sought parole to go to Hyderabad to attend the post-funeral rituals of his 74-year-old mother who died on August 1. The court, while rejecting the plea for emergency parole, noted that it would be difficult to arrange for security personnel to escort Saibaba from Nagpur to Hyderabad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special public prosecutor PK Sathianathan, appearing for the government, opposed Saibaba's plea and argued that most of the post-funeral rituals are complete. Saibaba, who is wheelchair-bound with 90 percent physical disabilities, had last month also sought parole to visit his ailing mother which was rejected by the prison authorities.

In March 2017, a sessions court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district convicted Saibaba and four others, including a journalist and a student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), for Maoist links and indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country. The court had held Saibaba and others guilty under various provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Since his conviction, Saibaba has been lodged in the Nagpur Central Prison.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

China launches anti-dumping probe into Australian wine imports

China has begun an anti-dumping probe into imports of Australian wine, it said on Tuesday, a move that knocked a fifth off the market value of Australias biggest winemaker and is likely to worsen tension between the nations.The investigatio...

Around 3.65 crore jobs to be generated in construction of houses under PMAY(U): Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said around 3.65 crore jobs would be generated in the construction of houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban in the country. Speaking at a webinar organized by the Confedera...

Soccer-Marseille's Ligue 1 opener set to be postponed after 4 COVID-19 cases

Frances first match of the new Ligue 1 soccer season looks set to be postponed after Olympique de Marseille said on Tuesday they had confirmed three more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total at the club to four.The LFP, French professional...

Expat held for 'false' social media post on Telangana CM's health

A 27-year-old expatriate from Telangana working in Saudi Arabia has been arrested on his return for allegedly spreading false information about the health of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on a social media platform recently, police sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020