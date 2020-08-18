Left Menu
Development News Edition

KTR reviews flood situation in Telangana's Warangal

Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey to supervise the relief measures to alleviate the suffering of the people on account of the incessant rains.

ANI | Warangal (Telangana) | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:58 IST
KTR reviews flood situation in Telangana's Warangal
KT Rama Rao reviews flood situation in Warangal. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey to supervise the relief measures to alleviate the suffering of the people on account of the incessant rains. Rao monitored overflowing water drains in the area and interacted with locals who are facing problems due to flooding. He assured people that they will be provided with immediate relief and appealed to them to cooperate with the district administration.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescued six workers, who were stranded in the flood at Gudadpally village in Bhupalapally Mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district. "A total of six workers, who were stranded in the flood, were rescued today at Gudadpally village in Bhupalapally Mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district of the state," NDRF Director General Satya Pradhan told ANI.

Earlier on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials at a high-level meeting to stay alert and take the necessary steps to prevent any loss to property or lives, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a message. As per the CMO, Rao pointed out that all precautionary measures to be put in place due to very heavy rains in the next three to four days as per the forecast. He also ordered setting up of control rooms to monitor the situation. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

IPS officer Rakesh Asthana takes charge as new BSF DG

IPS officer Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday took charge as the new Director General DG of the Border Security Force that guards Indias fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh. A 1984-batch Indian Police Service officer of Gujarat cadre, Asthana 59 wa...

England axes health agency criticised for COVID-19 response

England will scrap the government agency responsible for responding to public health emergencies after the country has suffered the highest death rate in Europe from the coronavirus pandemic.Public Health England, a cornerstone of the state...

Airborne viruses may spread on dust, non-respiratory particles: Study

Influenza viruses can spread through the air on dust, fibres and other microscopic particles, and not just expiratory droplets, according to a study published on Tuesday that has implications for the novel coronavirus transmission. Its real...

Rani Rampal recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Indian womens hockey team skipper Rani Rampal has been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Earlier in the day, Indias star batsman Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis player Manika Batra and 2016 Paralympic gol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020