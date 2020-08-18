KTR reviews flood situation in Telangana's Warangal

Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey to supervise the relief measures to alleviate the suffering of the people on account of the incessant rains. Rao monitored overflowing water drains in the area and interacted with locals who are facing problems due to flooding. He assured people that they will be provided with immediate relief and appealed to them to cooperate with the district administration.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescued six workers, who were stranded in the flood at Gudadpally village in Bhupalapally Mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district. "A total of six workers, who were stranded in the flood, were rescued today at Gudadpally village in Bhupalapally Mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district of the state," NDRF Director General Satya Pradhan told ANI.

Earlier on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials at a high-level meeting to stay alert and take the necessary steps to prevent any loss to property or lives, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a message. As per the CMO, Rao pointed out that all precautionary measures to be put in place due to very heavy rains in the next three to four days as per the forecast. He also ordered setting up of control rooms to monitor the situation. (ANI)