Continue with welfare initiatives for orphans in Delhi: HC to AAP govt

The direction by a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan came while disposing of a PIL seeking a detailed scheme for the education, living and other prospects for orphans, who are suffering due to lack of governmental policies for them during the COVID 19 pandemic. The high court decided to no longer monitor the matter and disposed of the petition after taking note of the steps taken by the Delhi government which said it has ensured that the children get proper education by getting them admitted in public or private schools.

Continue with welfare initiatives for orphans in Delhi: HC to AAP govt
The Delhi High Court asked the AAP government on Tuesday to continue with welfare initiatives for orphan children in the national capital including admitting them to private and public schools. The direction by a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan came while disposing of a PIL seeking a detailed scheme for the education, living, and other prospects for orphans, who are suffering due to lack of governmental policies for them during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The high court decided to no longer monitor the matter and disposed of the petition after taking note of the steps taken by the Delhi government which said it has ensured that the children get proper education by getting them admitted in public or private schools. "In view of the status report filed by the Delhi government, we see no reason to further monitor the matter.

"We expect the Delhi government to continue getting the children admitted in private and public schools," the bench said. The Delhi government in its status report filed earlier said that it was providing food, clothing, medical care, and financial assistance, apart from education, under various schemes to orphans in the national capital.

It said it also provides the orphan's career guidance, job placements, Aadhaar cards, bank accounts, and Rs 30,000 as financial assistance to girls, their guardians or foster parents for their marriage. The petition was filed by Harpal Singh Rana who said he had sought information through the Right to Information (RTI) Act about the welfare schemes introduced by the government for the welfare, education, living arrangement of the orphan children.

He said the information which he received had variations.

