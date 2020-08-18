Left Menu
Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC to pronounce verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea on Wednesday

Maharashtra government had argued that Bihar completely lacks jurisdiction in the matter. Chakraborty's counsel had told the bench that probe by Mumbai Police has "proceeded quite substantially" as it has recorded statements of 56 persons in the case.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on a plea filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty who has sought transfer of an FIR, lodged against her at Patna for allegedly abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to Mumbai. As per the cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy would deliver the judgement.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. The top court, which had reserved its judgement on the plea on August 11, was told by the Bihar government that "political clout" has not allowed Mumbai Police to even register an FIR in Rajput's case. Maharashtra government had argued that Bihar completely lacks jurisdiction in the matter.

Chakraborty's counsel had told the bench that probe by Mumbai Police has "proceeded quite substantially" as it has recorded statements of 56 persons in the case. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing Rajput's father, Krishna Kishore Singh, had countered submissions advanced by Chakraborty's counsel and said that they have "no faith" in Maharashtra Police.

Chakraborty's lawyer had argued that FIR lodged by Rajput's father has "absolutely no connection with any offence in Patna" and there was considerable delay of around 38 days in its lodging. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had said that only FIR lodged in the case was in Bihar and the Enforcement Directorate has also started its separate probe in the matter.

The FIR in Patna was registered by Singh against Chakraborty and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). The Centre had earlier informed the top court that it has accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for CBI probe into the FIR lodged at Patna by Rajput's father who has accused Chakraborty and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.

