UP govt makes COVID-19 test mandatory for MLAs, MLCs ahead of Assembly session

As the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Legislative Assembly is slated to begin its session from August 20, the state government has made it mandatory for the MLAs and MLCs, who will be attending the session, to get tested for COVID-19. For this, camps have been set up in different places and COVID-19 tests are being conducted. The Assembly Session will be held for a short duration due to the pandemic.

So far, all the MLAs who have visited the camps for the COVID-19 test have tested negative. All the MLAs will be allowed to go to the Legislative Assembly only after undergoing the COVID-19 test, we are following this order of the government, said Dr Satish Yadav.

"We are trying to test as many people as possible. Our teams are also available in Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad for conducting tests. Only MLAs are being tested here in the camps. BJP MLA from Saharanpur Devendra Nim also underwent the COVID-19 test. "This is a good initiative as the Monsoon Session is really important to be held. The government has taken an important step to conduct tests for everyone before the session, so I have also come here to get tested today," he added. (ANI)